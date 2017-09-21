Financials and energy sectors boost TSX, Wall St. down on rate hike expectations

TORONTO _ Rising energy and financials shares pushed Canada’s main stock index higher today as U.S. stock indexes veered lower on heightened interest rate hike expectations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index climbed 65.32 points to 15,454.92.

In New York, modest gains from a day earlier were wiped out as investors digested Wednesday’s news that the U.S. Federal Reserve remains on course to raise rates one more time this year and three times in 2018.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 53.36 points to 22,359.23. The S&P 500 index lost 7.64 points to 2,500.60 and the Nasdaq composite index gave back 33.35 points to 6,422.69.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 81.04 cents US, down 0.44 of a cent.

The November crude contract shed 14 cents to US$50.55 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 15 cents to US$2.95 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract dropped $21.60 to US$1,294.80 an ounce and the December copper contract declined three cents to US$2.93 a pound.