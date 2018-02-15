Food industry concerned by possible delays in Ottawa ratifying new TPP

OTTAWA _ Canadian food producers are concerned that the federal government may be dragging its heels on ratifying the newly rebooted Trans-Pacific Partnership, saying delay could hurt their ability to penetrate new markets.

Their concern stems from testimony Thursday by International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, who said he doesn’t see Parliament ratifying the 11-country Pacific Rim trade pact before this fall.

Champagne said Canada intends to formally sign the new TPP deal next month, but its formal ratification _ which would put it into force _ likely won’t take place until autumn.

The heads of the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance and the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association said that would place domestic food producers at a competitive disadvantage.

That’s because only six of the 11 TPP countries have to ratify the deal for it to come into force.

Champagne said he was being realistic because there’s a full slate of business before the House of Commons and Senate.

“I’m just mindful of the timetable. And with your help I think we can get that to the House as quickly as possible,” Champagne told the House of Commons trade committee.

Conservative MP Randy Hoback told the minister he was concerned because that would give a head start to the six countries that do ratify.

Hoback suggested any review of the Canada’s proposed legislation could be speedy because the original Trans-Pacific Partnership, which was signed in October 2015 by the previous Conservative government, has been heavily studied.

The current version of the TPP was salvaged after the Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of it last year.

Claire Citeau, the executive director of the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance, said in an interview that most the of TPP text is known and all that’s needed for further study are the list of what’s been taken out after the U.S. withdrawal and the content of any side agreements.

“The best way to get the advantages of the deal and to implement is to ratify quickly,” she said.

“If we’re not in the first tranche of countries moving ahead, we are at risk of losing the first movers’ advantage.”

The cattlemen’s association said if the government waits until this fall to ratify the deal, domestic beef producers will fall behind their competitors in other TPP countries.

“Amongst those first six could be our beef competitors in New Zealand, Australia, and Mexico,” said John Masswohl, the association’s international relations director.

“And if they start to get the tariff advantage in the Japanese market while we’re still paying the high tariff, that’s a concern.”

Champagne said after his testimony that he remains committed moving as fast as possible to ratify the deal.

“We’re very diligent, but I’m mindful of the time and the obviously the agenda of the House,” the minister said.

“We understand the benefits and the first mover advantage.”