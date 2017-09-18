Foreign investment in Canada boosted by record foreign acquisition of bonds

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
OTTAWA _ Statistics Canada says foreign investment in Canadian securities totalled $24.0 billion in July, led by a record acquisition of Canadian bonds.
The total for the month reversed the sale of $858 million in Canadian securities by foreign investors in June.
Statistics Canada says non-resident investment in Canadian bonds totalled $23.8 billion in July, boosted by new issues of private corporate bonds in foreign markets.
Foreign investors also bought $8.0 billion of federal government bonds and $2.9 billion of provincial government bonds.
Non-resident investors sold $1.5 billion in Canadian money market instruments and increased equity investments by $1.6 billion in July.
Meanwhile, Canadian investors sold $1.8 billion in foreign securities in July as they reduced their holdings in foreign equities by $2.9 billion in July, but acquired $1.1 billion in foreign debt securities.