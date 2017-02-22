Garth Drabinsky is a changed man, lawyer tells Ontario securities regulator

Garth Drabinsky should not be further penalized for a fraud committed two decades ago because he is a changed man, his lawyer told the Ontario Securities Commission on Wednesday.

The province’s securities regulator began opening submissions in the long-running case against the disgraced theatre mogul, one of the central figures in the Livent Entertainment financial fraud scandal.

Drabinsky declined comment on his way into the hearing room of the OSC, which launched its regulatory cases against him and two others in 2001. Those cases were put on hold while criminal charges against the three worked their way through the courts.

“The gentleman that is sitting in this room today is not the gentleman you heard about in the course of those proceedings,” lawyer Richard Shekter told the OSC’s three-member panel.

“He has acknowledged culpability, he feels terrible about what he did and he has made it his life mission to fix it and to contribute to Canadian society.”

Drabinsky was found guilty of fraud in 2009 and sentenced to a four-year prison term for his role in a kickback scheme that cost investors an estimated $500 million. He was released on parole in 2012.

“He has served hard time,” Shekter said.

The OSC is seeking to ban Drabinsky from acting as a director or officer of a public company and acting as or becoming a registrant in Ontario.

Shekter told the panel such penalties would be “unmitigated overkill” and “unnecessary and unjust” in serving their purpose of protecting the public. He said Drabinsky wants to be permitted to trade investments for his RRSPs and run a family company that would help him minimize taxes and prepare estate planning.

Pamela Foy, senior litigation counsel with the OSC, told the hearing that the purpose of the sanctions are to protect investors, capital markets and deter others from committing similar crimes.

Shekter said he plans on calling seven witnesses whom he described as prominent businessmen and arts figures to testify on Drabinsky’s behalf. Two dozen letters from people supporting Drabinsky have been submitted to the OSC.

Two other men were also charged and convicted in the Livent scandal.

Gordon Eckstein, who was the vice-president of finance at the theatre production company, pleaded guilty in 2007 to fraud. He was given a conditional sentence of two years less a day, including a year of house arrest.

Myron Gottlieb, who co-founded Livent along with Drabinsky, was convicted of fraud, sentenced to five years in prison and released on parole in 2012.

Both Eckstein and Gottlieb were later banned from serving as a director or officer of a public company under settlements reached with the OSC.

Livent Entertainment, which was behind such theatrical hits as “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Ragtime,” sought bankruptcy protection in 1998 and was sold off in 2001.