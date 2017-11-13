General Electric to slash its quarterly dividend in half

BOSTON _ General Electric is slashing its quarterly dividend in half with investors gathering in Boston, where Chairman and CEO John Flannery is expected to lay out significant changes for the U.S. company.

GE said Monday that the dividend will be cut to 12 cents per share, from 24 cents, starting next month.

Flannery says the dividend cut is part of actions that GE is taking to make the company simpler and stronger. General Electric Co. is expected to announce other plans, including a possible restructuring, later Monday.