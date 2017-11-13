General Electric to slash its quarterly dividend in half

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
BOSTON _ General Electric is slashing its quarterly dividend in half with investors gathering in Boston, where Chairman and CEO John Flannery is expected to lay out significant changes for the U.S. company.
GE said Monday that the dividend will be cut to 12 cents per share, from 24 cents, starting next month.
Flannery says the dividend cut is part of actions that GE is taking to make the company simpler and stronger. General Electric Co. is expected to announce other plans, including a possible restructuring, later Monday.