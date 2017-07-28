George Weston Ltd. reports second quarter profit up from year ago

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
George Weston Ltd. (TSX:WN) reported an improved second-quarter profit compared with a year ago, boosted by its Loblaw operations.
However, the company said its Weston Foods results were below expectations due to challenges in its frozen business.
Weston Foods contributed $24 million in operating income for the quarter, down from $26 million a year ago, while Loblaw had operating income of $624 million, up from $515 million a year ago.
Overall, the company says it earned $160 million attributable common shareholders or $1.23 per diluted share for the 12 weeks ended June 17. That compared with a profit of $133 million or $1.04 per diluted share a year ago.
Sales for the quarter edged up to nearly $11.44 billion compared with nearly $11.08 billion in the same quarter a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, George Weston says it earned $216 million or $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from $200 million or $1.56 per share a year ago.