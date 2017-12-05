Halifax tech incubator Volta Labs triples in size, touts track record

HALIFAX _ A Halifax tech incubator is tripling in size to become what the province says will be one of Canada’s largest technology hubs.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil announced $2.25 million in funding Tuesday for Volta Labs over three years.

Volta’s space in a downtown office building is growing to 60,000 square feet, from 20,000, allowing more space for startups, as well as an event space.

Volta Labs, established in 2013, says more than 50 early-stage companies have worked out of its Maritime Centre space since 2013, and 70 per cent of its companies are still in business.

It says those companies have raised more than $50 million in equity funding and currently employ more than 290 full-time staff.

Jesse Rodgers, CEO of Volta Labs, said in a statement the money allows it “to be the place where high-potential founders come together, learn from each other, and build globally competitive companies.”