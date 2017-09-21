Hefty fine for Calgary energy company charged in workplace accident

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
LLOYDMINSTER, Sask. _ Calgary-based Husky Oil Operations Ltd., (TSX:HSE) has been fined $100,000 for an accident that injured a worker at its complex in Lloydminster, Sask.
The Saskatchewan Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety says the company pleaded guilty Sept. 18 in Lloydminster provincial court to contravening a subsection of occupational health and safety regulations.
That subsection deals with the failure to implement a safety plan to protect workers from traffic hazards.
A charge was laid after the worker was hit by a truck at Husky’s sand disposal facility in August 2015.
The penalty includes a fine of $71,429 and a surcharge of $28,571.
One additional charge against the energy company was withdrawn in court.