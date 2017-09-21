Hefty fine for Calgary energy company charged in workplace accident

LLOYDMINSTER, Sask. _ Calgary-based Husky Oil Operations Ltd., (TSX:HSE) has been fined $100,000 for an accident that injured a worker at its complex in Lloydminster, Sask.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety says the company pleaded guilty Sept. 18 in Lloydminster provincial court to contravening a subsection of occupational health and safety regulations.

That subsection deals with the failure to implement a safety plan to protect workers from traffic hazards.

A charge was laid after the worker was hit by a truck at Husky’s sand disposal facility in August 2015.

The penalty includes a fine of $71,429 and a surcharge of $28,571.

One additional charge against the energy company was withdrawn in court.