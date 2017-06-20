Home Capital inks deal to sell $1.2B of mortgage assets to KingSett Capital

Home Capital Group is selling $1.2 billion in mortgage assets to real estate-focused private equity firm KingSett Capital as it looks to stabilize its position following a flood of customer withdrawals from their savings accounts.

The deal will allow Home Capital (TSX:HCG) to reduce its debt, after taking on an emergency $2-billion line of credit with onerous terms from the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan.

The alternative mortgage lender says it expects to lose approximately $15 million on the transaction.

Home Capital says KingSett will buy the portfolio for 99.61 per cent of its outstanding principal value, less a share of future credit losses.

The company will initially receive 97 per cent of the outstanding principal value of the mortgages. The remainder will be subject to any credit losses in the portfolio.

“This transaction will help the company further stabilize its liquidity position and highlights the flexibility and options created by the quality of our assets,” Bonita Then, Home Capital’s interim president and CEO, said in a statement.

BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets advised the company on the deal.

Shares of Home Capital were up 4.19 per cent, or 62 cents, to $15.41 in afternoon trading on the Toronto stock market Tuesday.

Home Capital has been in a cash crunch since April when customers started withdrawing their savings, which the company uses to fund its mortgage lending, en masse following allegations by the Ontario Securities Commission.

The securities watchdog had alleged the company misled investors in its disclosures surrounding a scandal involving falsified loan applications.

Last week, Home Capital resolved some of its troubles as it agreed to settle both the OSC matter and a class-action lawsuit filed by investors.

The agreements are subject to OSC and court approval and conditional upon the approval of the other.