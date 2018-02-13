Hydro One reports fourth quarter profit up from year ago, tops expectations

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TORONTO _ Hydro One Ltd. topped expectations as it reported its fourth-quarter profit was up more than 20 per cent compared with a year ago.
The parent company of Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution utility says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $155 million or 26 cents per diluted share in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
That compared with a profit of $128 million or 21 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2016.
On an adjusted basis, Hydro One says it earned $170 million or 28 cents per diluted share, up from $128 million or 21 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 25 cents per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters.
Revenue totalled $1.44 billion, down from $1.61 billion, while revenue net of purchased power amounted to $777 million, up from $756 million in the same quarter in 2016.