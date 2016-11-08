India trying to fix hacked websites of 7 of its embassies

NEW DELHI – India’s foreign ministry says it is trying to restore the websites of seven Indian embassies in Europe and Africa that have been hacked and data dumped online by internet hackers.

Security of the websites of Indian embassies in Italy, Switzerland, South Africa, Libya, Malawi, Mali and Romania had been breached by hackers who identified themselves to the media as Kaputsky and Kasimierz L.

“We are aware of the problem and are trying to fix it,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup told reporters late Monday.

Attempts were being made to track the IP addresses of the hackers who posted online the names, email addresses, phone numbers and passport numbers of some of the embassy staff.