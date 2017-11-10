Insurance and bank stocks weigh on Toronto stock index, as loonie edges up

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TORONTO _ Canada’s largest stock index finished in the red for the third consecutive day, as banks and insurance companies lost ground.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 42.83 points to 16,039.26, with the financials sector down about three-quarters of a point.
All the big banks reported losses as did major insurers such as Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH).
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average declined 39.73 points to 23,422.21. The S&P 500 index edged down 2.32 points to 2,582.30 and the Nasdaq composite index eked out 0.89 of a point at 6,750.94.
The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 78.85 cents US, up 0.06 of a U.S. cent.
In commodities, the December crude contract gave back 43 cents at US$56.74 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up a cent at US$3.21 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract fell $13.30 to US$1,274.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a cent to US$3.08 a pound.