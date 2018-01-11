Jean Coutu reports third quarter profit and revenue down from year ago mark

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
MONTREAL _ The Jean Coutu Group Inc. reported a drop in its third-quarter profit compared with a year ago, weighed down by costs related to the sale of the company to Metro Inc. and changes affecting its generic drug business.
The pharmacy chain (TSX:PJC.A) says it earned $42.1 million or 23 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 2 compared with a profit of $51.2 million or 28 cents per share a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $758.9 million, down from $763.7 million in the same quarter a year earlier.
In November, Jean Coutu shareholders voted 99.9 per cent to a takeover offer by Metro (TSX:MRU) in a stock-and-cash deal worth $4.5 billion or $24.50 per share.
The transaction is expected to close later this year.
Jean Coutu has a network of 419 franchised stores in Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Sante and PJC Sante Beaute as well as Pro Doc Ltd., a manufacturer of generic drugs.