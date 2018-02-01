‘Keep checking the mailroom,’ Sobeys tells George Weston over price fixing claim

The CEO of Sobeys Inc. says George Weston Ltd. “should keep checking the mailroom” for upcoming legal action for unfairly implicating the grocery chain in an alleged industry-wide bread price-fixing scheme.

Sobeys has denied any wrongdoing and Sobeys CEO Michael Medline says he’s been in multiple meetings with lawyers over the past two days to consider options for legal action against George Weston.

In December, George Weston and its main subsidiary, Loblaw Companies Ltd., admitted their involvement in what they say is an industry-wide arrangement to co-ordinate the price of bread for at least 14 years.

Weston and Loblaw received immunity from criminal proceedings.

Documents released Wednesday allege the country’s largest bakery wholesalers and grocers conspired to artificially bake at least $1.50 into the price of bread and related products from 2001 up until as far as 2017.

A Competition Bureau spokeswoman says the investigation is ongoing, there is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time and no charges have been laid.