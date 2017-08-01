Key drug sales push Pfizer profit up 50 per cent

Rising sales of most key drugs, lower one-time charges and reduced manufacturing costs helped drive Pfizer’s profit up 50 per cent in the second quarter.

The top U.S. drugmaker by sales beat Wall Street profit forecasts, tweaked its own forecast for the year, and predicted numerous lucrative drugs will be approved over the next half-decade.

Still, cheaper generic competition continues to gnaw away at Pfizer’s revenue, which fell short of analyst expectations.

The Viagra maker on Tuesday reported quarterly profit of $3.07 billion, or 51 cents per share, up from $2.05 billion, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier. Adjusted income of 67 cents per share beat analysts’ average estimate by two cents.

The New York drugmaker posted revenue of $12.9 billion, just missing forecasts for $13.02 billion.

Top sellers including pain treatment Lyrica, new breast cancer drug Ibrance and blood thinner Eliquis all produced higher sales, helping lift revenue from Pfizer’s patented-protected drugs by 8 per cent, to $7.67 billion. Pfizer’s essential health segment, which sells older products that are mostly off patent, had sales drop 14 per cent to $5.23 billion. Within that segment, sales of sterile injectable drugs declined 4 per cent to $1.44 billion, while the unit selling older products, mostly former blockbusters, saw sales drop 5 per cent to $2.71 billion, led by Lipitor.

The cholesterol-fighting pill reigned as the world’s top seller for a decade. Nearly six years after getting generic competition, Lipitor still ranks No. 7 in sales, at $445 million in the quartet, partly because a few newer drugs have produced lower-than-expected sales.

Some new medicines are coming, though. In May, Bavencio got U.S. approval for treating advanced bladder cancer, and Pfizer’s drug for a type of leukemia could get approved this month. But new eczema treatment Eucrisa, approved in February, managed only $9 million in second-quarter sales.

“We have a strong pipeline with a steady flow of scientific innovation coming from all of our key therapeutic areas,” CEO Ian Read said in a company release. “Over the next five years, we project the potential for approximately 25 to 30 approvals of which up to 15 have the potential to be blockbusters,” meaning their annual sales would top $1 billion.

Sales at Pfizer’s consumer health business edged up 1 per cent, to $846 million.

Pfizer now expects full-year earnings of $2.54 to $2.60 per share, with the lower end up 4 cents from its May forecast. The company still expects 2017 revenue of $52 billion to $54 billion.

In early trading, Pfizer shares fell 14 cents to $33.02.