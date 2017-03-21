Lifelong learning a theme of 2017 budget as Liberals adapt to changing world

Skills and training are expected to be a major theme of Wednesday’s federal budget, but the opposition parties are hoping the document will show the Liberals have done some learning of their own.

Last year, with the Liberals still glowing from their 2015 election win, Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s maiden budget read like a longer _ and more expensive _ version of their platform.

Now, they plan to emphasize lifelong learning, with a focus on reassuring and helping those who fear being left behind by the government’s big plans for economic innovation.

The Liberal government’s political rivals, however, want to see more results for the money.

Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is running up “massive deficits” and Canadians are worried about how to pay the bill.

New Democrat MP Alexandre Boulerice says his party wants the Liberals to raise revenues by closing tax loopholes that benefit the rich, and use that extra money to invest more in social programs and public services.