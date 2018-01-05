Loonie hits nearly 81 cents on bullish jobs data, Toronto stock index down

TORONTO _ The Canadian dollar surged to its highest level in more than three months after the country’s jobless rate hit a four-decade low, as the Toronto stock index fell.

The loonie closed at an average trading value of 80.63 cents US, up 0.73 of a U.S. cent _ its highest level since Sept. 26.

The currency’s move higher came in the wake of a report by Statistics Canada that the economy created 78,600 net new jobs in December and the unemployment rate fell to its lowest point in more than 40 years.

On Bay Street, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 63.50 points to 16,349.44 on losses in the energy and materials sectors.

South of the border it was another record finish on Wall Street. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 220.74 points to 25,295.87. The S&P 500 index added 19.16 points to 2,743.15 and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 58.65 points to 7,136.56.

In commodities, the February crude contract was down 57 cents to US$61.44 per barrel and the February natural gas contract fell nine cents to US$2.80 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract gained 70 cents at US$1,322.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents to US$3.23 a pound.