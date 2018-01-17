Loonie recovers following dovish interest rate hike, Dow soars past 26,000

TORONTO _ The loonie rebounded from its earlier losses following the Bank of Canada’s dovish interest rate hike announcement today, as Wall Street soared to new highs.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 80.48 cents US, down 0.04 of a U.S. cent, recovering from greater losses earlier in the session after the central bank said it would raise its key interest rate target by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.25 per cent.

While the rate hike was widely expected, investors were initially taken aback by the central bank’s cautious tone about future rate hikes.

On Bay Street, the S&P/TSX composite index was up 27.82 points to 16,326.70, with the health-care, base metals and energy sectors among key advancers.

South of the border, the Dow Jones industrial average surged 322.79 points to 26,115.65, closing above 26,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 index was up 26.14 points to 2,802.56 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 74.59 points to 7,298.28.

In commodities, the February crude contract was up 24 cents to US$63.97 per barrel and the February natural gas contract added 10 cents to US$3.23 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$2.10 cents to US$1,339.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents to US$3.19 a pound.