Loonie, TSX fall amid reports U.S. plans to pull out of NAFTA, Wall St. down

TORONTO _ The Canadian dollar and the Toronto stock index fell Wednesday amid media reports that the United States will soon announce its intent to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The loonie closed at an average trading price of 80.03 cents US, down 0.27 of a U.S. cent.

The S&P/TSX composite index lost 71.29 points to 16,247.95, with industrials among the main decliners.

Separate reports from Reuters and Bloomberg say two Canadian government sources believe it’s likely that U.S. President Donald Trump will give six-months’ notice to withdraw from NAFTA in late January.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 16.67 points to 25,369.13. The S&P 500 index edged back 3.06 points to 2,748.23 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 10.01 points to 7,153.57.

In commodities, the February crude contract was up 61 cents to US$63.57 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down two cents to US$2.91 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract gained US$5.60 to US$1,319.30 an ounce and the March copper contract added two cents to US$3.24 a pound.