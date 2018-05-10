Magna beats first quarter profit expectations, raises guidance for the year

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
AURORA, Ont. _ Magna International Inc. raised its guidance for the year as it reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit and sales that grew 21 per cent compared with a year ago.
The auto parts maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it earned $660 million or $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from $577 million, or $1.51 per share a year ago.
Revenue totalled $10.8 billion, up from $8.9 billion in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.53 per share a year ago. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.70 per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
In its outlook, Magna says it now expects sales this year to be in a range from $40.9 billion to $43.1 billion, up from its earlier guidance for a range from $39.3 billion to $41.5 billion.
Magna also says it now expects to earn between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion for the year, up from its earlier forecast for a profit between $2.3 billion and $2.5 billion.