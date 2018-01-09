Making a point: Aon says airlines, retailers need to criminal proof loyalty points

TORONTO _ A new report on cybersecurity trends says several industries will be on the defensive as criminals increasingly target gift cards, loyalty points and other non-cash transactions.

The 2018 Aon cybersecurity report says that airline, retailer and hospitality sectors will be under pressure to adopt more innovative ways to protect themselves and customers from points theft.

The multinational advisory firm says many industries will be expected to prove they’ve taken every reasonable precaution to address the risk of cybersecurity breaches.

Among other things, Aon says it expects more companies to offer a bounty to outsiders who probe their networks and identify vulnerabilities.

It says tech companies such as Apple have long used so-called bug bounties to good effect and predicts the practice will eventually spread to more industries.