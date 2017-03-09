Manitoba about to hit switch on new energy saving Crown corporation

Legislation is expected to be introduced in the Manitoba legislature today to create a new Crown corporation with a mandate of reducing electricity and natural gas use in the province.

A report in the Winnipeg Free Press says it’s believed the corporation would take over responsibility for energy-savings programs currently offered under Manitoba Hydro’s Power Smart program.

The Progressive Conservative government served notice Wednesday that Crowns Minister Ron Schuler would introduce Bill 19 on Thursday, but refused to provide details.

It’s anticipated that some people working in Hydro’s energy-savings unit would move to the new corporation.

The Tories promised during last year’s election campaign to create such an entity _ something that was recommended several years ago by the Manitoba Public Utilities Board.

Then-premier Greg Selinger said at the time of the campaign that the NDP was committed to keeping energy-savings programs under Hydro’s jurisdiction.