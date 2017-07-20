Manitoba Hydro projects bleak financial outlook without rate hike

Manitoba Hydro warns that it can’t simply grow out of its financial troubles if its requested 7.9 per cent rate increase is not approved by the province’s Public Utilities Board.

The Crown corporation presented its case Wednesday before the independent, quasi-judicial tribunal for an interim rate hike to take effect Aug. 1.

Patti Ramage, a lawyer for the utility, says there has been an $880-million reduction in net exports and domestic sales are down $900 million.

Ramage also says Hydro is sinking lower into debt, financing two once-in-a-lifetime capital projects when interest rates are on the rise and revenue-generating high-water levels must eventually fall.

Hydro’s presentation came a day after interveners called the Crown corporation’s projections pessimistic.

The PUB will now decide if and when it approves the application, but board executive director Darren Christle says they may also decide to green-light an increase that’s more or less than what the corporation is seeking.

Ramage told the board that export prices are down 30 per cent and the forecast “load growth” of new domestic markets is flat.

She said the lowest interest rates in 80 years and 14 consecutive years of higher-than-average water flows are all that prevented a financial crisis for Hydro and rate shock for its customers.

She also told the board that the rate-hike application forecasts “a significant deterioration to the outlook for Manitoba Hydro over the next 10 years.”

“The issue we have is with revenue. There’s nowhere to hide or no way to mitigate shocks like interest rate increases.”

The corporation said the capital costs of major new projects is significantly higher, driving increased carrying costs without making a lot of money for Hydro.

BiPole III _ a high-voltage direct current transmission project that will deliver energy to southern Manitoba and the United States _ is expected to come into service next year.

Keeyask _ a 695-megawatt hydroelectric generating station being developed with four Manitoba First Nations _ is four years from being finished.

The board heard that it’s too late to cancel the projects and the utility is facing a dark future if it can’t raise revenue by hiking rates.

Even after announcing in February that it was reducing its work force by 900, Manitoba Hydro won’t stop sliding deeper into debt unless “significant action” is taken, said Odette Fernandes, another Hydro lawyer.

“The risks are not diminishing with each passing day. We will never generate the cash needed to pay off the debt,” she told the PUB, which, in approving rates, considers both the impact to customers and financial requirements of the utility.

On Tuesday, interveners representing consumers and major industrial power users pointed to Hydro’s projected net income of $92 million for the current fiscal year _ even without the 7.9 per cent rate increase.

Christle said there is no deadline for a decision on the application. However, once it’s made, the board will inform Manitoba’s finance minister before issuing a news release.