Materials and energy stocks weigh on Toronto market, loonie ends lower

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index closed down as commodity prices slipped while U.S. markets dropped as major technology stocks faced increased scrutiny.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 46.24 points to 15,169.94, driven by base metals and materials.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 9.29 points to 23,848.42. The S&P 500 index closed down 7.62 points to 2,605.00 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 59.58 points to 6,949.23.
The Canadian dollar closed at 77.51, down 0.2 of a US cent.
The May crude contract ended down 87 cents to US$64.38 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down two cents to US$2.69 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract closed down US$17.90 to US$1,330.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was even at US$3 a pound.