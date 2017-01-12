McDonald’s Canada testing all day breakfast menu in select provinces

TORONTO _ McDonald’s has begun serving its famed Egg McMuffins, hash browns and other breakfast menu items around the clock in some restaurants in Canada.

The fast-food giant has launched all-day breakfast at 17 restaurants in B.C., Ontario and Quebec.

Most of the locations serving breakfast past 11 a.m. are in Ajax and Whitby, Ont.

The rest are in Mississauga, Ont., Brampton, Ont., the Montreal area, Langley, B.C. and Coquitlam, B.C.

The company is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Canada this year and operates more than 1,400 restaurants throughout the country.

McDonald’s launched all-day breakfast in the United States in the fall of 2015, and has since attributed the popularity of the morning food items for an increase in its sales.