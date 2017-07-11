Merkel reiterates support for US EU trade deal

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she’s open to restarting talks with the United States on a trade deal with the European Union.
The dpa news agency reported Tuesday that Merkel told a business audience in Bavaria that President Donald Trump’s administration had signalled it is ready to negotiate and that “for me a Trans-Atlantic agreement remains on the daily agenda.”
On a trip to Berlin last month, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. and EU should have a free trade agreement. Negotiations for the Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership deal, known as TTIP, started under the Obama administration but have been stalled since last year.
Merkel says protectionist policies can be self-defeating.
She says “it’s been repeatedly shown that open markets have economic advantages for all parties involved.”