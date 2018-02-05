More customs facilities, in more places: Canada, US discuss expanding preclearance

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
WASHINGTON _ Imagine Canadian customs facilities in Florida or Arizona; or American customs attached to a car plant in Canada.
It’s something the Canadian and American governments are discussing.
They have begun talking about future possibilities for customs preclearance.
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has finished a first meeting in Washington with his new counterpart _ Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
He says the American administration agrees with the Canadian government that preclearance is a priority and it’s time to look beyond current pilot projects and consider future ways to move people and goods through the border faster.
Pre-clearance has been the norm for decades at major Canadian airports; pilot programs are planned in rail stations; Goodale says he’s begun considering sites for the first Canadian customs facilities inside the U.S., and his ultimate goal is preclearance for cargo to speed up shipment.