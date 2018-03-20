NAFTA negotiators making substantial progress, Cdn ambassador to U.S. suggests

WASHINGTON _ Substantial progress has been made in the NAFTA discussions over the last few days.

That’s according to Canada’s ambassador to the United States.

David MacNaughton says he’s feeling more optimistic about the state of the talks than he has in a long time.

He says there has been constructive movement, in particular around the thorny issue of automobiles.

MacNaughton’s latest assessment comes after a below-the-radar round of high-level discussions.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland was in Washington last week meeting with U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer, who has said he is hoping for an agreement in principle within weeks.

MacNaughton says the talks can’t be dictated by false deadlines, but he says Canada would be willing to meet 24 hours a day, seven days a week in order to make it happen.