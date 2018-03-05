NAFTA: U.S. in a hurry to complete talks quickly, and do bileterals if necessary

MEXICO CITY _ The United States says it’s in a hurry to finish NAFTA negotiations quickly, for several reasons.

If it can’t finish those negotiations quickly, the U.S. says it wants to negotiate separate deals with Canada and Mexico.

U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer made the remarks at the end of a round of talks in Mexico.

He says he’s unsatisfied that only six chapters have been completed so far, when there are 30 to complete _ including a newly announced energy chapter.

Lighthizer cites several reasons for the rush.

They include national elections in Mexico in early summer, U.S. midterms in the fall, and the desire to get a new agreement ratified under the current Republican-controlled U.S. Congress.