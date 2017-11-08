National Hockey League partners with Fanatics for Canada e commerce platform

TORONTO _ The National Hockey League has partnered with Fanatics to launch a Canadian-based e-commerce platform.

The league says the new online shop, NHLShop.ca will provide Canadian hockey fans with faster shipping and a larger selection from Fanatics and official NHL partners such as Adidas.

The new Canadian shop will be available in English and French.

As part of the deal, Fanatics has introduced what it calls the official fan jersey, dubbed the “Breakaway,” for all 31 teams.

The NHL announcement comes two days after MLS and Fanatics announced a longterm global agreement that includes a Canada e-commerce site beginning in 2018.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Fanatics operates more than 300 online and offline stores, including the e-commerce business for the NFL, MLB, NBA, MLS, NASCAR, PGA as well as more than 200 collegiate and pro teams.

The company, which recently acquired the apparel brand Majestic, specializes in producing event-related gear _ such as celebrating a champion being crowned or a record player performance _ overnight.