News and entertainment website Canoe.ca says data for one million users hacked

MONTREAL _ News and entertainment website Canoe.ca says some of its databases containing the personal information of about one million users from 1996 to 2008 has been hacked.

The company says the databases breached contained records including names, email addresses, mailing addresses and telephone numbers.

The information was provided by users for contests, forums, comments pages or the hosting of personal pages. Information collected after 2008 was not compromised.

Canoe.ca, which learned of the incident on Sept. 2, says there was no evidence that the compromised data contained financial information, such as credit card numbers or social insurance numbers.

The company says it has informed the RCMP, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner and the provincial privacy commissioners of the breach.

It said anyone worried about the data breach should call 1-833-370-2898.

Canoe.ca is operated by MediaQMI Inc. (TSX:TVA.B) and was owned by Sun Media Corp. before 2015.