Norbord OSB mill in 100 Mile House, B.C., resumes production after wildfires

Norbord Inc. (TSX:OSB) says its oriented strand board mill in 100 Mile House, B.C., resumed production over the weekend.

The company says work restarted after an evacuation order for 100 Mile House and nearby communities was lifted.

Norbord temporarily suspended production on July 10 due to the wildfires burning in the region.

The company says the curtailment is not expected to materially impact its third-quarter results.