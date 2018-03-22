North American markets plunge as Trump moves to impose China tariffs

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TORONTO _ North American markets closed down sharply as U.S. President Donald Trump stoked fears of rising protectionism by moving to impose tariffs on some Chinese goods.
The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 275.35 points to 15,399.93 in broad-based declines led by base metals.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 724.42 points to 23,957.89. The S&P 500 index was down 68.24 points to 2,643.69 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 178.61 points to 7,166.68.
The Canadian dollar closed at 77.47 cents US, up 0.30 of a US cent.
The May crude contract closed down 87 cents to US$64.30 per barrel and the May natural gas contract, which has become the new benchmark, ended down a penny at US$2.66 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract closed up $5.90 to US$1,327.40 an ounce and the May copper contract was down four cents to US$3.02 a pound.