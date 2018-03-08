North American markets show gains after temporary tariff reprieve

TORONTO – The Toronto stock index saw moderate gains as U.S. President Donald Trump announced broad tariffs on steel and aluminum that exempted Canada and Mexico.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 66.09 points at 15,538.70, with the industrials and financials sectors offsetting losses in base metal stocks.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 93.85 points to 24,895.21. The S&P 500 index was up 12.17 points to 2,738.97 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 31.30 points to 7,427.95.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 77.36 cents US, up 0.12 of a U.S. cent.

The April crude contract was down US$1.03 to US$60.12 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.76 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$5.90 to US$1,321.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was down six cents to US$3.08 a pound.