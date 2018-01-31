North American markets stop major slide as oil prices and loonie gain ground

TORONTO _ North American stocks markets pulled back from their recent significant losses, as oil prices gained ground and the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was leaving its key interest rate unchanged.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index edged back 3.84 points to 15,951.67, after losing about 284 points in the previous two trading sessions.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 72.50 points to 26,149.39. The S&P 500 index was up 1.38 points to 2,823.81 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 9.00 points to 7,411.48.

On Tuesday, Wall Street had slumped to its worst loss since August.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 81.35 cents US, up 0.23 of a U.S. cent.

The March crude contract was up 23 cents to US$64.73 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 20 cents to US$3.00 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$3.10 to US$1,343.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up one cent to US$3.20 a pound.