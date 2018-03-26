North American stock indexes climb as China trade war threat ebbs

TORONTO – Canada’s main stock index saw mild gains Monday while U.S. markets surged higher as worries of a trade war with China eased.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 74.82 points at 15,298.56, boosted by metals and energy stocks.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 669.40 points to 24,202.60 for its largest one-day gain since August 2015, regaining almost half what it had given up last week. The S&P 500 index ended up 70.29 points to 2,658.55 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 227.87 points to 7,220.54.

The Canadian dollar closed at 77.60, down 0.18 of a US cent.

The May crude contract closed down 33 cents to US$65.55 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up two cents to US$2.66 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract closed up US$5.10 to US$1,355.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was down two cents to US$2.97 a pound.