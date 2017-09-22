North American stock indexes finish week flat, Canadian dollar up

TORONTO _ North American stock indexes finished the week on a flat note, as the loonie strengthened against the U.S. dollar.

Rallying gold and materials stocks weren’t enough to lift Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite index out of the red, which slipped 0.69 of a point to 15,454.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gave back 9.64 points to 22,349.59, while the S&P 500 index edged up 1.62 points to 2,502.22 and the Nasdaq composite index added 4.23 points to 6,426.92.

The Canadian dollar was trading at an average price of 81.19 cents US, up 0.15 of a cent.

In commodities, the November crude contract added 11 cents at US$50.66 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up one cent to US$2.96 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract advanced $2.70 to US$1,297.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up one cent at US$2.94 a pound.