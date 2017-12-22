North American stock markets down moderately ahead of Christmas holiday weekend

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index and its American peers posted minor losses in low-volume trading session ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.36 points to 16,165.27.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.23 points to 24,754.06. The S&P 500 index inched down 1.23 points to 2,683.34 and the Nasdaq composite index gave back 5.40 points to 6,959.96.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading price of 78.38 cents US, down 0.15 of a U.S. cent.

The February crude contract gained 11 cents to US$58.47 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up seven cents to US$2.66 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract climbed $8.20 to US$1,278.80 an ounce and the March copper contract added two cents to US$3.24 a pound.

Canadian markets will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26. American markets will be closed Dec. 25.