North American stock markets in the red as Canadian dollar trades lower

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index continued trading lower today as energy and base metals stocks lost ground, while U.S. markets were also in the red.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.65 points to 15,878.48. It’s the sixth negative session in a row for the commodity-heavy TSX after hitting a record high last week.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 138.19 points to 23,271.28. The S&P 500 index gave back 14.25 points to 2,564.62 and the Nasdaq composite index dropped 31.66 points to 6,706.21.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.29 cents US, down 0.25 of a U.S. cent.

In commodities, the December crude contract retreated 37 cents to US$55.33 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down two cents to US$3.08 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract fell US$5.20 to US$1,277.70 an ounce and the December copper contract gave back two cents at US$3.08 a pound.