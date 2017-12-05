North American stock markets lose ground on weak finance and tech sectors

TORONTO – Mining stocks and financials weighed on Canada’s main stock index today as U.S markets also fell into the red after a recovery for technology stocks lost ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.35 points to 15,915.68 in a broad-based decline that included the materials, gold and base metals sectors.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 109.41 points to 24,180.64. The S&P 500 index edged down 9.87 points to 2,629.57 and the Nasdaq composite index gave back 13.16 points to 6,762.21.

The Canadian dollar closed at an average trading value of 78.86 cents US, up 0.09 of a U.S. cent.

The January crude contract advanced 15 cents to US$57.62 per barrel and the January natural gas contract retreated seven cents to US$2.91 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract declined US$12.80 to US$1,264.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 14 cents to US$2.95 a pound.