North American stock markets rally, TSX surges more than 100 points

TORONTO _ Canada’s main stock index surged more than 100 points today in a broad-based advance led by the industrials sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index advanced 107.93 points to 15,729.40.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 332.36 points to 24,262.51. The S&P 500 index rose 33.69 points to 2,663.42 and the Nasdaq composite index moved up 121.47 points to 7,209.62.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.75 cents US, unchanged from Thursday.

The June crude contract gained US$1.29 to US$69.72 per barrel and the June natural gas contract fell about two cents to US$2.71 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract advanced US$2.00 to US$1,314.70 an ounce and the July copper contract moved up roughly half a cent to about US$3.09 a pound.