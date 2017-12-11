North American stocks quiet ahead of Fed interest rate update, loonie flat

TORONTO _ It was a muted trading day on North American stock markets as indices on both sides of the border posted modest gains ahead of this week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.44 points to 16,103.51, with gains in base metal and energy stocks outweighing losses in the financial and gold sectors.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average advanced 56.87 points to 24,386.03 and the S&P 500 index added 8.49 points to 2,659.99 _ boosts large enough to take both indices into record territory. The Nasdaq composite index was up 35.00 points to 6,875.08.

Craig Fehr, a Canadian market strategist with Edward Jones in St. Louis, said it was a pretty quiet day for Bay Street and for Wall Street.

“Part of that’s probably a bit of a pause after the action that we saw last week which was pretty heavy with economic data,” he said.

“The other part of it is the markets are probably waiting to see what commentary comes from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week in terms of what that might signal for monetary policy ahead of 2018.”

The Fed is scheduled to issue an interest rate policy update on Wednesday when it is expected to lift rates by a quarter of a percentage point. It would be the third interest rate hike by the U.S. central bank this year.

Last week, better-than-expected data showed U.S. employers added 228,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate remained at a low 4.1 per cent, bullish indicators for the U.S. economy.

In currency markets, the Canadian dollar closed at an average trading price of 77.80 cents US, up 0.04 of a U.S. cent.

“The loonie is flat at the moment,” said Fehr, which he attributed to last week’s Bank of Canada decision to keep interest rates steady at one per cent.

“That dovish statement by the Bank of Canada put a little downward pressure on the loonie, and I think that’s probably emblematic of the bigger story we’re going to see with the loonie as we move ahead.”

On the commodities front, the January crude contract climbed 63 cents to US$57.99 per barrel and the January natural gas contract gained six cents to US$2.83 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract down US$1.50 to US$1,246.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents to US$3.01 a pound.