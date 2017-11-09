Nova Scotia premier to meet with Michelin officials during France trip

HALIFAX _ Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says he will meet with officials from French tire giant Michelin during a trip to France next week.

McNeil says he wants to discuss the possibility of the company expanding its presence in Nova Scotia, although he says no such project has currently been brought to him.

He says the purpose of the trip is about “looking for opportunity” and is aimed at letting Michelin and other French firms know that Nova Scotia is open for business.

McNeil says while the province would not offer a financial package to entice companies, there are programs they can take advantage of like the capital tax credit for large corporations.

Last week, Business Minister Geoff MacLellan expressed concerns that Michelin’s North American operations could potentially be under threat should proposed changes to NAFTA be adopted.

But McNeil says he believes the current uncertainty around the trade agreement is not an impediment to landing more investment.

The French manufacturer has three plants in the province, providing well-paying jobs to more than 3,000 people.