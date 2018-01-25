Nova Scotia trade mission to China will pitch direct air link: premier

HALIFAX _ Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is touting his upcoming fifth visit to China as an opportunity to advance efforts to establish a direct air link from that country to Halifax.

McNeil says a successful effort would have trade ramifications for all of Atlantic Canada, and he has support from other eastern provinces.

He says he would like to see a link through Guangdong province, where the province already has significant trade ties.

The premier, whose delegation leaves Friday, says he will meet with Chinese airlines during the trip and will also have discussions with Canada’s ambassador to China, who is supportive of the idea.

During a stop in Halifax in November, ambassador Lu Shaye discussed the air link with McNeil and said he would also work to “promote and make it happen.”

The Nova Scotia delegation will also make stops in Tokyo and Seoul, South Korea, for government and business meetings before the mission wraps up Feb. 4.