NY pension official bribed with prostitutes, drugs

NEW YORK _ Federal authorities allege that a former official at the pension fund for New York state public employees took bribes that included prostitutes, strippers, cocaine and a $17,000 wristwatch.

An indictment issued Wednesday accuses Navnoor Kang of accepting bribes totalling about $100,000 in exchange for steering millions of dollars in business to two brokerage firms.

It says other bribes included travel; a ski trip; and tickets to Broadway shows, the U.S. Open tennis tournament and a Paul McCartney concert.

Kang’s attorney declined to comment.

The state comptroller’s office, which administers the fund, had no immediate comment.

The pension fund serves more than 1 million retirees and other beneficiaries.