Oil and technology stocks drive Toronto, New York markets higher

TORONTO – Resource and technology stocks helped boost Canada’s main stock index Tuesday, while U.S. markets were solidly higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 52.92 points at 15,353.30.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 213.59 points at 24,786.63. The S&P 500 index ended up 28.55 points at 2,706.39 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 124.82 points at 7,281.10.

The Canadian dollar averaged 79.67 cents US, up 0.17 of a US cent.

The May crude contract closed up 30 cents at US$66.52 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down a penny at US$2.74 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract closed down US$1.20 to US$1,349.50 an ounce and the May copper contract ended down two cents at US$3.08 a pound.