Oil producers weigh heavily on Toronto stock index, loonie remains buoyant

Oil stocks and crude prices are weighing heavily on Toronto’s main stock index.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 125.47 points to 15,254.28, after 90 minutes of trading.

Shares of major oil companies including Encana, Canadian Natural Resources and Suncor dropped to morning lows after U.S. government statistics showed crude oil inventories fell less than estimated last week.

The July crude contract was down $1.57 at US$44.89 per barrel, the lowest since early May.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 13.22 points to hit 21,315.25. The S&P 500 index shed 3.81 points to 2,436.54, and the Nasdaq composite index was down 3.62 points at 6,216.75.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.72 cents US, up from Tuesday’s average price of 75.54 cents US.

The August gold contract was up $11.10 to US$1,279.70 an ounce. The July copper contract was down two cents at US$2.58 a pound, and the July natural gas contract was down one cent at US$2.96 per mmBTU.