Oilpatch CEO says Trudeau needs to give real pipeline support, ‘not just words’

CALGARY _ The federal government isn’t doing enough to support Canada’s vital oil industry, an oilpatch CEO said Friday in Calgary, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau toured the oilsands region near Fort McMurray in northeastern Alberta.

In a wide-ranging response to a question at his company’s annual general meeting, Athabasca Oil Corp. CEO Rob Broen said Canadian governments have failed to defend Canada’s vital oil and gas industry and have adopted policies that are hurting its competitiveness.

In speeches in Victoria and Vancouver on Thursday, Trudeau repeated the message that he supports both environmental protection and pipeline projects like Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from Edmonton to the Vancouver area.

But Broen said speeches aren’t enough.

“I would tell him he has to show leadership on the pipeline file. And it’s not just words,” Broen told reporters when asked what he would say to Trudeau.

“He needs to back up Kinder Morgan, the pipeline he’s approved, and he needs to see it through to construction and make sure we can put shovels in the ground and get it built for the benefit of all Canadians.”

Athabasca Oil, which operates both steam-driven oilsands projects and conventional light oil wells in Alberta, bought the producing Leismer oilsands project and the proposed Corner oilsands project in 2016 from Norwegian national oil company Statoil.

Leismer has regulatory approval to double production to 40,000 barrels per day and Corner has the same approved capacity, Broen said, but neither can be sanctioned by the company in the current climate of uncertainty created by government policies and heavy oil price discounts linked to pipeline export constraints.

“We need to see regulatory certainty, and there’s still uncertainty with respect to how the carbon tax is implemented, what the emissions limit looks like, how projects get approved to move forward,” he said.

“We need to see an environment where this industry is supported and not at risk of having financial burdens placed on them in the future once sanctions are already committed to.”

Athabasca has signed contracts to move 20,000 barrels per day on the Trans Mountain expansion and 10,000 bpd on the Keystone XL pipeline to the U.S. Gulf Coast, he said.

Broen’s criticisms echo points raised by the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers in its recent campaign to convince governments to restore investor confidence by cutting taxes and easing regulatory burdens.

CAPP has warned that there are about 50 changes to energy industry policies being contemplated by provincial and federal governments, including recently proposed sweeping changes to the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency and the National Energy Board, that are harming Canada’s reputation as a transparent and fair place to do business.

Suncor Energy CEO Steve Williams has also warned that “Canada needs to up its game” to attract investment away from the U.S.

Both Trudeau and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley have touted Alberta’s carbon tax imposed last year as a tradeoff for having pipeline projects go forward but Broen said he doesn’t think that strategy is working.

“We have a carbon tax but we don’t have a pipeline. And the opponents of those pipelines are more entrenched than they’ve ever been,” he said.

“So the tax hasn’t helped.”

He added he thinks carbon tax proceeds should be used to support innovation that leads to lower emissions “and not go into general funds,” an apparent reference to the plan in Alberta’s recent provincial budget to use carbon tax increases to return to a surplus.