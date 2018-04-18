Ontario government financial outlook changed to negative: Moody’s

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TORONTO _ A key ratings agency has downgraded its outlook on Ontario’s finances to “negative” from “stable” in light of the Liberal government’s plan to run six consecutive multibillion-dollar deficits.
Moody’s Investor Services says spending pressure will challenge the province’s ability to “sustain balanced fiscal results” over a number of years.
Moody’s also says financing requirements on the province’s debt _ projected to be $325 billion in 2018-2019 _ will be larger than previously believed, leading to a faster increase in interest expenses.
Premier Kathleen Wynne defended the government’s pre-election budget, which will run a $6.7-billion deficit in 2018-2019, saying Moody’s change wasn’t a credit downgrade, which would effect borrowing costs for the province.
The opposition Progressive Conservatives criticized the government, saying interest on the province’s debt, projected at $12.5 billion this year, is already crowding out services like health care, education and infrastructure upgrades.
Moody’s maintained Ontario’s Aa2 issuer and Aa2 senior unsecured long-term debt ratings despite the change in outlook. Ontario heads to the polls on June 7.