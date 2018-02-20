Ontario Liberals bring in bill retaliating against Buy American provisions

TORONTO _ Ontario’s governing Liberals have introduced a bill to retaliate against any state that adopts Buy American provisions as the provincial legislature resumes sitting for the final session before a spring election.

Premier Kathleen Wynne had earlier this month declared her intentions to counter protectionist measures put in place by some U.S. states, saying the bill would be the first piece of legislation passed by her government when the session began.

The proposed bill would reduce procurement opportunities for states that adopt Buy American provisions by allowing provincial officials to write regulations targeting individual states.

The regulations would be proportional to the restrictions imposed in the targeted state, and would be revoked if the state cancels its Buy American policy, the province said in a statement Tuesday.

“Our government’s priority is to ensure that Ontario businesses and workers have access to other markets and are treated fairly when operating within those markets.,” International Trade Minister Michael Chan said in a statement.

“Our proposed legislation would achieve that by creating a level playing field between Ontario and U.S. states when it comes to government procurement.”

The opposition parties have said they would review the legislation when it is tabled, but have also called the move a reckless political gambit from the Liberals as they fight to remain in power.

“I think that these kinds of issues are important to be dealt with by the federal government frankly as well, and I worry if we’re out of step with other provinces it might cause some bigger problems for the nation,” Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said Tuesday.

Wynne has previously said the federal government is aware of her plans, and that she intends to discuss the idea with other Canadian premiers at their upcoming conference.

The legislature resumes at a time of political upheaval, with both opposition parties dealing with significant changes in their ranks.

Horwath recently removed her chief of staff and campaign director after he was accused of not taking seriously sexual misconduct allegations brought to him during his time at Manitoba’s legislature. He has denied he was told about the formal complaints.

The Progressive Conservatives, meanwhile, are in the middle of a leadership race that has exposed a growing rift between party factions. The contest was launched after the party’s former leader, Patrick Brown, resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has repeatedly denied.

Brown, who has since mounted a campaign to clear his name, announced on Friday that he planned to run for his old job _ just hours after he was booted out of the Tory caucus.

The Barrie, Ont., politician will have to sit as an independent when he returns to the legislature. He was not present Tuesday.